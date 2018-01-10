'Silicon Valley' Season 5 Finally Has a Premiere Date and Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

HBO’s spring comedy block is back—with a slight twist.

The Emmy-nominated comedy Silicon Valley finally has a Season 5 premiere date, kicking off with more antics from the Pied Piper team on Sunday, March 25.

Though former regular T.J. Miller (Erlich Bachman) won’t be back this time—his exit from the show was unrelated to December sexual assault allegations—everyone else is returning, including: Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer, and Jimmy O. Yang.

When we last saw Richard (Middleditch), he was pledging to take down Gavin (Ross) and the rest of his Google-like company, Hooli. But in the first trailer for the new season, the young CEO is already stressing out, which causes some serious stomach issues during an employee meeting. Also in the teaser: Jian-Yang (Yang) is moving on and the incubator is dealing with major issues like a dead pig—yes, really— and a new landlord.

In addition to Miller’s exit, the other change to HBO’s always-solid spring lineup comes via Silicon Valley’s Sunday partner. Usually, the show is directly followed by Veep, but the political satire has been put on hold while star Julia Louis-Dreyfus undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Instead, the Bill Hader-starring Barry will premiere directly after. The dark new comedy follows a hitman (Hader) who tries his hand at the L.A. theater scene. Should be a perfect match for the Silicon guys!

Watch the first teaser trailer below:

Silicon Valley, Season Premiere, Sunday, March 25, 10/9c, HBO