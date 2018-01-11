'Inside the Actors Studio': Ted Danson Gushes Over Former Costar Tom Selleck (VIDEO)

Three Men and a Baby, Cheers, The Good Place ... Ted Danson's career has spanned decades, and the actor just keeps getting better and better.

On Thursday, James Lipton sits down with the three-time Golden Globe and two-time Emmy Award winner on the latest episode of Inside the Actors Studio. The two cover everything from Danson growing up in Arizona to his longtime love to his breakout roles in TV and film.

Of course, when the conversation shifted to Danson's admiration for his mustachioed Three Men costar Tom Selleck, he couldn't stop gushing.

Watch the exclusive clip below:

Inside the Actors Studio, Thursday, Jan. 11, 8/7c, Bravo