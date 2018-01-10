Michael J. Fox to Guest Star on ABC's 'Designated Survivor'

Actor Michael J. Fox attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

When Designated Survivor returns in February, prepare to see a new face on the series.

ABC announced on Wednesday that longtime fan favorite actor and activist Michael J. Fox will be joining the political drama for a five-episode arc. He'll play Ethan West, a "high-flying and connected Washington attorney who is hired by the President's Cabinet and ultimately appointed as special prosecutor to investigate former President Cornelius Moss’s alleged leak of classified information," according to a press release from the network.

West is relentless, competitive and will prove to be a tough adversary for President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland).

Also prepare to see a grieving President Kirkman. On the winter finale, First Lady Alex Kirkman (Natascha McElhone) was killed in a horrendous car accident after she cleared her name in her bribery investigation.

Designated Survivor, Midseason Premiere, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 10/9c, ABC