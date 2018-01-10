TNT Greenlights 'Snowpiercer' Series Adaptation; Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs Lead Cast

Jennifer Connelly at a red-carpet event last fall. The actress will lead the cast of TNT's Snowpiercer adaptation.

TNT has greenlit a series adaptation of director Bong Joon-ho's 2013 post-apocalyptic, sci-fi film epic Snowpiercer, the network announced on Wednesday.

Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, black-ish), Mickey Sumner (American Made), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Benjamin Haigh (The Conjuring 2), Sasha Frolova (The Interestings), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Alison Wright (The Accountant), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Lena Hall (All My Children) will head the cast of the adaptation.

According to TNT, the series is "set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, and centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation."

The original film, which itself was based upon Jacques Lob's graphic novel Le Transperceneige, starred, among others, Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton and Octavia Spencer, and has not only become a cult favorite but also landed on many critics' top 10 lists once the Korean-produced film was released internationally in 2014. Fans of that film will be happy to hear that Bong Joon-ho will also serve as an executive producer for this series adaptation.

“I'm a personal fan of Bong Joon-ho’s epic film, and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

Executive-producing the series with Bong are the original film's Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi, along with Marty Adelstein (Aquarius, Prison Break) and Becky Clements (Good Behavior, Aquarius). The pilot was written by Josh Friedman (Avatar 4) and directed by Scott Derrickson (Marvel's Doctor Strange).

No word yet on when Snowpiercer will premiere on TNT.