Showtime Releases New Trailer for 'The Chi' (VIDEO)

On the eve of The Chi's debut, Showtime has released a new trailer for the coming-of-age drama.

The series, which is set (and produced) in Chicago, follows a group of residents who are "linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption."

The series stars Jason Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Armando Riesco, and Tiffany Boone. The Chi is executive produced by Lena Waithe, Common, and Elwood Reid.

Check out the latest teaser:

The Chi, Series Premiere, Sunday, Jan. 7, 10/9c, Showtime