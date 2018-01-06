Showtime Releases 'Our Cartoon President' Trailer (VIDEO)
Showtime
Welcome to the (cartoon) White House.
In Showtime's new comedy Our Cartoon President—from executive producers Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht and showrunner R.J. Fried—the animated series uses parody to bring a bit of insight into the Trump presidency.
The show officially debuts on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 8/7c. However, it will be available for an early preview (across Showtime's various platforms) on Sunday, Jan. 28, ahead of the State of the Union address.
Watch the official trailer for Our Cartoon President now:
