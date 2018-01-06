Showtime Releases 'Our Cartoon President' Trailer (VIDEO)

Marisa Roffman
Showtime

Donald Trump and his political cast of characters get the animated treatment in Our Cartoon President

Welcome to the (cartoon) White House.

In Showtime's new comedy Our Cartoon President—from executive producers Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht  and showrunner R.J. Fried—the animated series uses parody to bring a bit of insight into the Trump presidency.

The show officially debuts on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 8/7c. However, it will be available for an early preview (across Showtime's various platforms) on Sunday, Jan. 28, ahead of the State of the Union address.

Watch the official trailer for Our Cartoon President now:

Our Cartoon President, Series Premiere, Sunday, Feb. 11, 8/7c, Showtime