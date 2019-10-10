10 Trump Impressions, Ranked From Best to Worst (VIDEO)
Alec Baldwin, eat your heart out? Mr. Mercedes star Brendan Gleeson has signed on the dotted line to play Donald Trump in an upcoming CBS Studios limited series based on the Jeff Comey book A Higher Loyalty. (Godless alum Jeff Daniels is playing Comey, FYI.)
While we wait for the first footage of Gleeson in character as the current POTUS, we’re counting down 10 other notable Trump impressions, starting with the least convincing.
10. Dirk Nowitzki
Suffice it to say, the former NBA MVP didn’t make a slam dunk with this impression.
9. Johnny Depp
Depp is a cinematic chameleon, but his Trump portrayal in this Funny or Die sketch is a rare miss.
8. Jon Stewart
Not perfect, but we can’t quibble with those exaggerated hand gestures—or that Cheeto dust, for that matter.
Donald Trump Blasts Alec Baldwin's 'SNL' Impression—Which 'Trump' Do You Prefer?
Which impersonation do you prefer? Sound off in the poll!
7. Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show emcee has the best Trump impression of all the current late-night hosts, in our book.
6. Taran Killam
Killam’s performance as Trump on Saturday Night Live is often overshadowed by those of the NBC show’s other players, but we’re not sleeping on it!
5. George Lopez
The comedian had Trump’s bluster down pat in this Funny or Die sketch about Donaldo Trumpez, a.k.a. The Mexican Donald Trump.
4. Jeff Bergman
Bergman’s voice might be more gravelly than Trump’s, but his performance still has us in stitches.
Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Fallon Unite Against Trump in Cold Open (VIDEO)
Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon appeared in a sketch taking jabs at their recent spats with the president.
3. Darrell Hammond
For our money, this SNL alum is the most convincing Trump physically, if not vocally.
2. Eric Harthen
This voiceover actor’s pitch-perfect Trump imitation clearly delighted Hillary Clinton—assuming that was the real HRC on the line!
Seth Meyers on Late Night TV Post-Trump, Being 'Honored' by Letterman's Visit
Plus, his star-studded group of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' fans and advice for Michael Che and Colin Jost.
1. Alec Baldwin
Sure, the SNL pinch hitter might not have the voice down, but his presence—that open-mouthed pout in particular—more than justified the Emmy he received for the performance.