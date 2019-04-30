What's Streaming on Showtime in May 2019

This spring, Showtime is bringing viewers more award-winning series, movies, and documentaries across all of your screens.

Scroll down for what's coming to the premium cable network in May 2019.

Original Series

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men

Season Premiere: Sunday, May 10 at 9/8c

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men examines the cultural history of hip-hop’s most influential group. As the group marks the 25th anniversary of its breakout debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the series looks back on their careers, combining intimate and reflective interviews from each of the nine living members with never-before-seen archival footage and performances.

Their ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit brought them together to overcome the poverty, violence and oppression of their neighborhoods. But it was music and their shared lyrical genius that allowed them to form the most recognized musical movement in the world, all while walking the treacherous tightrope that links business with brotherhood.

Our Cartoon President

Season Premiere: Sunday, May 12 at 8/7c

Season 2 features President Trump trying to convince the American people that he's the greatest, least criminal president in history as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer attempt to win back the Democratic base from newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Episodes include: Trump convincing the American people to pay for Trump Tower-Moscow, proving he's mentally fit enough to possess the nuclear codes and solving climate change to stop his sweating problem, all with help from his cabinet and kids Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka. The series will also follow the candidates fighting for the 2020 Democratic nomination – including Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg – and introduce new characters Kellyanne Conway, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The Chi

New Episodes: Sundays at 10/9c

Season 2 of The Chi spotlights the ambitious plan by Brandon (Jason Mitchell) to make his food truck a success, while navigating the class differences with his girlfriend Jerrika (Tiffany Boone). Emmett (Jacob Latimore) will encounter a lot of bumps and bruises as he makes an effort to grow up and get custody of his son, guided by his mother Jada (Yolonda Ross), who is discovering a new life of her own. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) reckons with the trauma of what he has experienced in his young life, as he strengthens the bonds with his buddies, Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) and Jake (Michael V. Epps), whose older brother Reg (Barton Fitzpatrick) exposes Jake to twisted lessons in street survival. Lastly, an imprisoned Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) will attempt to come to terms with killing Brandon’s brother and reclaim his life, while Detective Cruz (Riesco) launches a new investigation.

Created and executive produced by Emmy® winner Lena Waithe, the second season will also show the joys of living life on the Southside of Chicago. Guest stars include Carl Lumbly, Curtiss Cook, Crystal Dickinson and Kimberly Hebert Gregory. The ensemble cast includes Jason Mitchell (Mudbound, Straight Outta Compton), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight) Yolonda Ross (Treme), Tiffany Boone (The Following), Armando Riesco (Bull), Barton Fitzpatrick, Shamon Brown Jr., and Michael V. Epps.

Billions

New Episodes: Sundays at 9/8c

When everyone is out for revenge, no one is safe. This is never more true than in Season 4 of Billions. Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), former enemies, and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown).

Ambition and betrayal have long been at the heart of Billions, and this season all the characters find out exactly how high a price they'll have to pay to satisfy those needs. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn and Malin Akerman, along with new guest stars Samantha Mathis, Kevin Pollak, Jade Eshete and Nina Arianda.

Desus & Mero

New Episodes: Thursdays at 11/10c

Desus & Mero, the weekly half-hour series, airs on Thursday nights from New York City, and features popular TV and podcast personalities Desus and Mero speaking off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. Longtime acquaintances Desus (Daniel Baker) and Mero (Joel Martinez) reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast.

Sports

Wilder & Breazeale

Saturday, May 18 at 9/8c

Undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder will make the ninth defense of his title when he faces archrival Dominic Breazeale. Wilder has been a key player in the revival of the heavyweight division since he won the title in 2015 to become the first American-born heavyweight champion in nearly a decade. Breazeale, the WBC mandatory challenger, has had a contentious relationship with Wilder outside the ring and is looking to settle a personal score. Wilder is known for his devastating power and has promised to punish Breazeale when they meet on May 18.

New Movies Streaming 0n Showtime in May:

Elizabeth Harvest - Available Friday, May 3

Adrift - Available Saturday, May 11

Brendan Schaub You'd Be Surprised - Available Friday, May 17

Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story - Available Friday May 31

Streaming Collections

• The Many Sides of Motherhood Collection: The Help, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Home Again, and more (Available 5/1 – 5/31)

• Get Out of the House Collection: Elizabeth Harvest, Winchester, Panic Room, and more (Available: 5/3 – 5/30)

• Melodies and Harmonies Collection: Baby Driver, Rent, Nine, The Lizzie McGuire Movie and more (Available: 5/10 – 7/12)

• Rom Drams Collection: Adrift, Midnight Sun, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, The Man in the Moon and more (Available: 5/11 – 6/7)

• Soldiers' Stories Collection: The Catcher Was A Spy, Thank You For Your Service, The English Patient, Inglorious Basterds and more (Available: 5/17 – 5/31)