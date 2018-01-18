'Supernatural': Is a Spinoff Series Finally Coming?

Supernatural -- Pictured (L-R): Clark Backo as Patience, Katherine Ramdeen as Alex, Kim Rhodes as Jody Mills and Briana Buckmaster as Donna

Supernatural’s first attempt at a spinoff fizzled, but the long-running monster-hunting series tries again tonight with a backdoor pilot centering on fan favorite Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes).

The episode follows Mills and an all-female hunter team, including her wards Alex (Katherine Ramdeen) and Claire (Kathryn Love Newton), cop Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster) and two newer characters: psychic Patience (Clark Backo) and dreamwalker Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip).

Their mission: Save Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), who got stuck in an alternate reality in last fall’s midseason finale.

“There are a lot of rich dynamics at play amongst these women,” teases exec producer Andrew Dabb. “It’s all about the love and conflict between them and who you call family.” If it leads to a series as successful as the OG, they could be playing those out for many years.

Supernatural, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW