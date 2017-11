David Cassidy performs during the Paradise Artists Party at IEBA Conference Day 3 at the War Memorial Auditorium on October 9, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)



Actor David Cassidy, best known for his role in the musical sitcom 'The Partridge Family,' is in critical condition at a Florida hospital according to multiple reports.

Cassidy, 67, disclosed in February that he has dementia.

The actor's rep told ABC News that Cassidy was in an induced coma but that "he is currently conscious and surrounded by family."

This is a developing story.