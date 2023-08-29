Come on, get happy … because you’ll be able to rewatch a classic comedy.

AXS TV is adding the quintessential ’70s sitcom The Partridge Family to its classic programming lineup, TV Insider has learned exclusively. Back-to-back episodes will air in the primetime every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 9/8c starting October 2. The series will also air daily on AXS TV as part of its new “Retro Binge” daytime block, starting that same day at 1/12c, along with fellow music sitcom The Monkees, star-studded pop culture series The Very Very Best Of The 80s, and informative retrospective A Year In Music. Watch a promo above.

“The Partridge Family is one of television’s most beloved sitcom classics, fueled by its iconic soundtrack featuring enduring hits such as ‘C’mon Get Happy’ and ‘I Think I Love You’,” said Katie Daryl, Vice President of Programming for AXS TV, in a statement. “AXS TV is proud to bring the Partridges back home to primetime — giving longtime fans a chance to relive their favorite moments from the show, while opening it up for a new generation to discover and enjoy.”

AXS TV is putting the spotlight on all 96 episodes of the hit musical comedy, capturing the beloved band as they tour across the country in their iconic multi-colored school bus, performing their signature tunes and getting caught up in sidesplitting shenanigans. The series stars Shirley Jones as matriarch Shirley Partridge, with Susan Dey, Danny Bonaduce, Suzanne Crough, Jeremy Gelbwaks, and David Cassidy as the talented offspring who convince the widow to leave her bank-telling job and join their fledgling family band.

The Partridge Family was inspired by real-life musical siblings The Cowsills, and it led to a number of chart-topping singles, including opening theme “C’mon Get Happy,” “Doesn’t Somebody Want To Be Wanted,” and “I Think I Love You.”

The series ran for four seasons on ABC. Guest stars included Johnny Cash, Richard Pryor, Jodie Foster, Dick Clark, John Astin, Howard Cosell, MLB Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, Mark Hamill, Louis Gossett Jr., Meredith Baxter, Rob Reiner, Jackie Earle Haley, future Charlie’s Angels Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd.