'Nashville' Ending With Upcoming Sixth Season

First we saw Rayna Jaymes depart, and now Nashville, the series itself, will be taking its final bow. CMT has announced that its hit show will end with its sixth season.

“All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” said executive producer Marshall Herskovitz in a press release. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns -- and amazing music! -- that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

The country-music drama has aired more than 120 episodes and survived an initial cancellation announcement: ABC axed the series in 2016, but it was saved when CMT picked it up the next month, much to fans' relief.

"We’re very proud of our incredibly talented cast and crew, the creative brilliance of our showrunners, and the loyal support of our great partners at CMT, Hulu and ABC Studios," said Kevin Beggs, Chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group. "Most importantly, we owe a special debt of thanks to the Nashville fans who propelled the series to an incredible run. We owe it to them to make the 6th season the most exciting and memorable of all.”

Check out the final sneak peek below:

Nashville, Season 6, Jan. 4, 9/8c, CMT