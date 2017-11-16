Exclusive First Look: 'Taraji's White Hot Holidays' Returns to Fox

Empire star Taraji P. Henson is known for her no-nonsense portrayal of Cookie on the hit Fox drama, but her annual holiday special makes us think she'd be better suited as a Mrs. Claus than a music boss.

For the third year, Henson will lead an hour-long holiday extravaganza titled Taraji's White Hot Holidays, airing Thursday, Dec. 14, on Fox. The special will feature sketches, musical performances and surprise guests. Chaka Khan, Ciara, Faith Evans, Fergie, Jussie Smollett, Leslie Odom Jr., Salt-N-Pepa and the Ying Yang Twins are expected to perform holiday classics. DJ Khaled, Taye Diggs, Jay Pharoah, Method Man, Tituss Burgess and Niecy Nash will also join in on the festive fun.

Here's a first look at Henson's red hot promo photo for Taraji's White Hot Holidays:

