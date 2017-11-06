Gwen Stefani, Pentatonix to Perform at Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Are you ready to rock around the Christmas tree? NBC has announced the date and performers for its iconic celebration, Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Performers for the Rockefeller Center tree lighting include Brett Eldridge, Jennifer Nettles, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani and The Tenors, along with additional acts who will be announced at a later date. Today anchors Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will serve as hosts for the live ceremony airing Wednesday, November 29 (8/7c).

The real star of the show, however, is the 75-ft tall, 50-ft wide Norway Spruce that has been plucked from State College, Penn. At 80 years old, it's nearly as old as NBC's annual event, which is celebrating its 85th turn this year. Decked out with 50,000 LEDs and a Swarovski star topper, one thing is for sure: the tree will be lit.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Nov. 29, 8/7c, NBC