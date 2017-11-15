WWE 'Total Divas' Star Carmella Is Money in the Bank

"The Carmella in the ring is a lot different than who I am in real life," the wrestler tells us.

Even before she appeared on WWE, Carmella remembers watching Total Divas. So, it was surreal for the “Princess of Staten Island” to join the cast of the reality series for Season 7.

“It was such a great opportunity to be able to tell my story, and for the fans who only know the Carmella inside the ring to really find out who I am and what I have to offer,” she said. “The Carmella in the ring is a lot different than who I am in real life. So, I was excited to be a part of the show. Not to mention any opportunity I get to show female empowerment and this women’s revolution, I was all for it.”

The SmackDown Live superstar is used to cameras constantly around, but not when she is away from work. That was a unique adjustment for the 30-year-old.

“It makes you vulnerable to show the world you are,” Carmella said. “…At first, I was like, ‘How am I supposed to act? What am I supposed to do? I don’t know how to go about this,’ It took some repetition and working with the girls. Nattie is one of my really good friends. Filming with her was a lot more natural and easy because she was able to bring it out of me. I followed her lead.”

The first episodes of the season surround the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Carmella ended up winning not only this milestone bout, but did it again during a rematch on SmackDown.

“I’m getting emotional thinking about,” she said of the milestone.

“All I ever wanted to do was make history and be a part of history. This women’s revolution is happening and it’s going full force. To even be a female wrestler in the industry is crazy, never mind making history twice. My name will forever go down in the history books. For that, no matter in the future, I will always remember that. Now having that documented on Total Divas is something I will have forever.”

Success comes at a price, though, as Carmella finds herself on a different show than boyfriend Big Cass, who is on Raw. They have spent most of their days apart for the past year-and-a-half.

“It’s a struggle,” she said. “When I did find out he got injured, it was minutes before a match. We had a live event at the same time as Raw was going on. I’m a professional and at the end of the day you have to keep going. The show must go on. So, I’m going to put on my mean face and walk through that curtain and carry that briefcase. You have to make the most of it because the show must go on.”

It’s been a big year for the couple, as this week's Total Divas episode will see them travel to Los Angeles to look for a place to live.

“I lived out there when I was a Laker Girl,” Carmella said.

“So, I thought it was a great opportunity. Maryse caught wind of that and invited us over. And I’m pretty sure everyone in the entire world knows Mike and Maryse don’t do anything small. Everything with them is over-the-top. Needless to say, I was not prepared for everything they had prepared for us. It was definitely an exciting day. Of course, there is a little bit of drama along the way. But that’s with everything I guess.”

Carmella is proud to be part of what she considers a sisterhood. Ms. Money in the Bank is proud of her accomplishments and living through what continues to be a F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S 2017.

“I said from Day One I wasn’t one to get involved in drama,” she said.

“But one person who seems to bring it out of almost everyone from what I’ve seen is Lana. You’ll be able to see a little bit of drama between myself and her on this show. I’m not going to say over what. I’ll just say I had to put her in her place, which doesn’t happen very often. But when something like that happens I have to stick up for myself…. Overall, it’s the women making history and showing week after week that we deliver in and out of the ring. It’s going to be a great season.

“…I think back to my time on NXT when I was lucky to have 10 matches on NXT TV. I was mostly a manager…So to go from NXT to the very last draft pick and see where I’m at now, I feel very lucky. The match at Survivor Series we have both divisions who are always trying to be better than the other and be the better division. It creates healthy competition.”

