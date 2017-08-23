'Total Divas' Season 7: Get to Know the New WWE Cast Members

When the E! reality series Total Divas returns for Season 7 this fall, viewers can expect to see three new WWE superstars joining the cast: Newbies Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Carmella enter the mix to bring their unique backgrounds and life stories to the fold. They will join returning faces Natalya, Maryse, Lana, Trinity (Naomi) and, of course, the Bella Twins.

And for those who aren’t familiar with the additions from watching their work on Raw or SmackDown Live, here is a quick introduction.

Alexa Bliss (Real Name: Alexis Kaufman)

Alexa Bliss experienced a meteoric rise from NXT, WWE’s developmental brand, to the main roster, winning the women’s championships on Raw and SmackDown Live. This 26-year-old “Five Feet of Fury” may be smaller in size than her opponents, but more than makes up for it in the ring and on the microphone. Before entering WWE, Bliss was competitive in bodybuilding, gymnastics, cheerleading and a wealth of other sports. Not long ago, Bliss went public about overcoming an eating disorder at a young age as a way to help others. Another fun tidbit about the Ohioan is that she is a big Disney fanatic and a regular visitor of the theme parks. In what could potentially be shown on the show, Bliss is romantically linked to NXT superstar Buddy Murphy.

5 Reasons to Love WWE 'SmackDown Live' Women's Champ Alexa Bliss From overcoming life struggles to excelling in the ring, there is much to love about WWE 'SmackDown Live' women's champion Alexa Bliss.

Nia Jax (Real Name: Savelina Fanene)

Nia Jax’s entrance music has lyrics that indicate she is not like most girls, and from the moment you see her, you know this to be true. Jax stands 6 feet tall, using her power and strength to dominate those who dare come in her way. The 33-year-old is a member of the famed Anoa'i family, the same bloodline that so many Samoan pro wrestlers, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (who is Jax's cousin) share. She comes from a college basketball background and a career in plus-size modeling. Her social media posts look to inspire other women to feel empowered and to feel comfortable in their own skin. Jax is best friends with Bliss, as the two bonded during their days in NXT. They are so inseparable that the two even refer to themselves as Team Rude, collectively.

Carmella (Real Name: Leah Van Dale)

Carmella’s character on WWE television is the “Princess of Staten Island.” She also made the most of her opportunity after being drafted from NXT to SmackDown Live. Before WWE, the 29-year-old was a New England Patriots cheerleader and Los Angeles Lakers Laker Girl. Her father, Paul Van Dale, was a former pro wrestler who was predominantly enhancement talent, working against the likes of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, the Big Bossman, Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels. The superstar has surpassed her dad with her recent success, becoming the first female Money in the Bank winner. Carmella was initially introduced in WWE as a hair dresser in segments with Enzo Amore and Big Cass, who she began dating. These days, Big Cass is on Raw, and Carmella is on SmackDown. With conflicting schedules, I’m sure this makes things a bit challenging to see one another, and the audience may get a sense of how they endure on Total Divas.

See Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Carmella on Total Divas Season 7 on E! later this fall.

Total Bellas returns September 6 at 9/8c on E!