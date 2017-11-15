Oprah Says She Was 'Doubled Over' Watching Emotional 'Queen Sugar' Season 2 Finale (VIDEO)

Pass. The. Tissues.

Besides This Is Us, one other show has been captivating us this fall with its dramatic story-telling and knockout performances—OWN's Queen Sugar. And, as you'll see in Wednesday's 90-minute episode, "Dream Variations," the dramatic build-up from the last few episodes leads viewers into a hugely emotional Season 2 finale—and, be warned, tears will be shed.

We already showed you a season finale clip earlier this week and, in partnership with our friends at Celebrity Page TV, we were also on the red carpet last week at the OWN studios in Los Angeles to talk to executive producer Oprah Winfrey and the cast of Queen Sugar just before they taped the aftershow special for this week's episode.

While there were no spoilers to be had during our various chats, Oprah Winfrey revealed she was "doubled over" watching the finale. "It's like I didn't know that was gonna happen and I knew it was going to happen," she told us.

Let's see what else Oprah told us about the finale and how she's learned not to watch Queen Sugar while she's on the treadmill:

And here are our red carpet interviews with the cast:

Queen Sugar, Wednesdays, 9/8c, OWN. Season 2 finale airs Nov. 15.

Queen Sugar Season Finale Special, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 10:30/9:30c, OWN