Julianna Margulies Joins Cast of AMC's 'Dietland'

AMC announced Tuesday that Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) has been cast in Dietland playing the role of Kitty Montgomery. The upcoming series from executive producer and showrunner, Marti Noxon (UnReal), is slated to premiere in 2018 with a 10-episode run.

"Margulies’ character, Kitty, is a wildly ambitious magazine editor whose world is thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit," reads a network statement. "Sucked into a terrifying news cycle, Kitty can no longer rely on her old-school media power and must instead play a whole new game of master manipulation where rules no longer apply."

Joy Nash (The Mindy Project) has been cast as the lead character, Plum Kettle, who is "an obese woman who is preparing for weight loss surgery when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions."

The series is based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 best-selling novel of the same name.

