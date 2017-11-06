'The Voice': Watch Kelly Clarkson Pick Her Coach MVPs (VIDEO)

Kelly Clarkson is a musical icon and reality television trailblazer (as the first winner of American Idol), and she's joining The Voice as a new coach in 2018.

But before Clarkson takes her place in one of the show's signature big red chairs, she's Season 13's Key Adviser—and she has her own history with the current coaches. (She toured with Adam Levine's Maroon 5; Jennifer Hudson was also on American Idol; and she's longtime friends with Blake Shelton.)

And in this exclusive video, Clarkson picks which of the current coaches would be the best to party with, who she'd like to change places with for a day, who would be the best politician, and more.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC