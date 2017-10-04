‘American Idol’ Auditions Get Under Way in NYC With New Judges (PHOTOS)

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol kicked off auditions for its ABC reboot in New York City on Wednesday with returning host Ryan Seacrest at the helm. The three new judges: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan also looked ready and eager to fill their roles and find #TheNextIdol.

Seacrest admitted in video post, “Everyone is so excited to be back for American Idol with Lionel, Katy and Luke Bryan having a good time. A few nerves outside the room, a few nervous parents outside the room, crew members because everyone wants…the golden ticket.”

#Repost @ryanseacrest ・・・ That’s a wrap on day 1! Feels good to be home :) @lionelrichie @katyperry @lukebryan #thenextidol A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol) on Oct 3, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Seacrest, who started with the show when it premiered on Fox in 2002, shared a ton of behind-the-scenes photos from the first day of shooting. Here are a few:

Idol isn’t for the weary. Seacrest wrote, “@Lionelrichie judging all night long.”

@lionelrichie judging all night long and refueling with @cipriani. Dinner of champions #thenextidol A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 3, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Apparently, food was on everyone’s mind. The Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host wrote, “P.S. I’m hungry,” while watching the auditions.

Giving out golden tickets into the night. P.S. I’m hungry #thenextidol A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 3, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Looks like the judges got a swanky new desk as well.

@lionelrichie, @katyperry and @lukebryan are on break, so I’m on seat warming duty #thenextidol A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

And some director’s chairs.

Assigned seats for the first day of class 😉 #americanidol #day1 #nyc A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

American Idol, 2018, ABC