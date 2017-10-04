‘American Idol’ Auditions Get Under Way in NYC With New Judges (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Comments
American Idol
ABC/Eric Liebowitz
AMERICAN IDOL - ABC's "American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with host Ryan Seacrest.

American Idol kicked off auditions for its ABC reboot in New York City on Wednesday with returning host Ryan Seacrest at the helm. The three new judges: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan also looked ready and eager to fill their roles and find #TheNextIdol.

Seacrest admitted in video post, “Everyone is so excited to be back for American Idol with Lionel, Katy and Luke Bryan having a good time. A few nerves outside the room, a few nervous parents outside the room, crew members because everyone wants…the golden ticket.”

#Repost @ryanseacrest ・・・ That’s a wrap on day 1! Feels good to be home :) @lionelrichie @katyperry @lukebryan #thenextidol

A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol) on

Seacrest, who started with the show when it premiered on Fox in 2002, shared a ton of behind-the-scenes photos from the first day of shooting. Here are a few:

Idol isn’t for the weary. Seacrest wrote, “@Lionelrichie judging all night long.”

@lionelrichie judging all night long and refueling with @cipriani. Dinner of champions #thenextidol

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

Apparently, food was on everyone’s mind. The Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host wrote, “P.S. I’m hungry,” while watching the auditions.

Giving out golden tickets into the night. P.S. I’m hungry #thenextidol

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

Looks like the judges got a swanky new desk as well.

@lionelrichie, @katyperry and @lukebryan are on break, so I’m on seat warming duty #thenextidol

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

And some director’s chairs.

Assigned seats for the first day of class 😉 #americanidol #day1 #nyc

A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol) on

