‘American Idol’ Auditions Get Under Way in NYC With New Judges (PHOTOS)
American Idol kicked off auditions for its ABC reboot in New York City on Wednesday with returning host Ryan Seacrest at the helm. The three new judges: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan also looked ready and eager to fill their roles and find #TheNextIdol.
Seacrest admitted in video post, “Everyone is so excited to be back for American Idol with Lionel, Katy and Luke Bryan having a good time. A few nerves outside the room, a few nervous parents outside the room, crew members because everyone wants…the golden ticket.”
Seacrest, who started with the show when it premiered on Fox in 2002, shared a ton of behind-the-scenes photos from the first day of shooting. Here are a few:
Idol isn’t for the weary. Seacrest wrote, “@Lionelrichie judging all night long.”
Apparently, food was on everyone’s mind. The Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host wrote, “P.S. I’m hungry,” while watching the auditions.
Looks like the judges got a swanky new desk as well.
And some director’s chairs.
American Idol, 2018, ABC