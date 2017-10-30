First Look: ‘Family Guy’s Peter and President Vladimir Putin Become Friends (PHOTO)

Jessica Napoli
Comments
Family Guy
Exclusive
FOX
Peter becomes the temporary principal at the high school in the "The Peter Principal" episode.

In a bizarre twist of events, Family Guy father Peter Griffin somehow lands some one-on-one time with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the Thanksgiving episode titled “Petey IV,” Peter contacts Putin to complain about a Russian bootleg copy of a DVD. And as most world leader’s would do, President Putin decides to visit the fictional town of Quahog.

Peter and Putin obviously bond and decide to take a shirtless horseback ride. Writer/creator Seth MacFarlane seems to have been inspired by Putin’s real-life shirtless escapades.

Take a look at the exclusive photo preview below.

Family Guy- Putin

Peter and Putin ride off into the sunset.

Family Guy, Sunday, Nov. 19, 9/8c, Fox

Family Guy - FOX

Family Guy where to stream

Family Guy

Seth MacFarlane