First Look: ‘Family Guy’s Peter and President Vladimir Putin Become Friends (PHOTO)
In a bizarre twist of events, Family Guy father Peter Griffin somehow lands some one-on-one time with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In the Thanksgiving episode titled “Petey IV,” Peter contacts Putin to complain about a Russian bootleg copy of a DVD. And as most world leader’s would do, President Putin decides to visit the fictional town of Quahog.
Peter and Putin obviously bond and decide to take a shirtless horseback ride. Writer/creator Seth MacFarlane seems to have been inspired by Putin’s real-life shirtless escapades.
Take a look at the exclusive photo preview below.
Family Guy, Sunday, Nov. 19, 9/8c, Fox