Ice dancers Maia Shibutani and her brother Alex compete in the 2017 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

NBC Sports coverage of the 2017 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series season begins with the Rostelecom Cup (Cup of Russia) Oct. 20-22 from Moscow.

Top competitors at the Cup of Russia world and Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia, two-time world medalists Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States, and European Champions Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA offers live streaming coverage beginning Friday morning and continuing through Saturday. Coverage on Olympic Channel streams on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. NBC airs a two-hour recap with the best performances from the Cup of Russia on Sunday afternoon.

Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2017 TV Channel, Schedule and Streaming

All Times Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 20

Men’s Short, 7-9am, Olympic Channel (Live)

Short Dance, 9-11am, Olympic Channel (Live)

Pairs Short Program, 11:30am–1pm, Olympic Channel (Live)

Ladies Short Program, 1-3pm, Olympic Channel (Live)

Saturday, Oct. 21

Men’s Free Skate, 6:30-8:30am, Olympic Channel (Live)

Free Dance, 9-10:30am, Olympic Channel (Live)

Pairs Free Skate, 10:30am-12pm Olympic Channel (Live)

Ladies Free Skate, 12:30-2:30pm, Olympic Channel (Live)

Sunday, Oct. 22

Recap, 12-2pm, NBC