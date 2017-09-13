Emmys 2017 Ballot: Download Your Printable 69th Annual Emmy Awards Ballot

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards are just around the corner, airing Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c on CBS. The ceremony—hosted by Stephen Colbert —will honor the best in television for the 2016-2017 season. If you’re interested in challenging your friends to a friendly Emmys ballot pool, you’re in luck! TV Insider has the only printable 2017 Emmys ballot you’ll need for the big night.

To print our Emmy Awards ballot, simply click the link below.

Download TV Insider’s printable Emmys 2017 ballot

This year’s Emmy Award nominees include familiar favorites like black-ish and House of Cards, as well as newcomers like The Handmaid’s Tale, Westworld, This Is Us and Atlanta. Leading the way for most total nomination with 22 nods each are NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s Westworld. Netflix hit Stranger Things— which returns for its second season in October— and FX’s drama FEUD: Betty and Joan hold 18 nominations apiece, while HBO’s Veep has 17.

69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, Sept. 17, 8/7c, CBS