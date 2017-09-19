My Obsessions: ‘American Horror Story’ Star Billy Eichner Cherishes Lisa Kudrow, ‘The Golden Girls’ and ‘Feud’

My current favorite show

In terms of scripted series, mine was Feud.

The funniest person on TV

Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus or Chris Rock in one of his stand-up specials.

The show that always makes me laugh

Nathan for You, The Comeback and The Golden Girls.

The show I miss most

The Comeback with Lisa Kudrow. Kudrow’s performance as Valerie Cherish is one for the ages.

What I eat while watching

I almost always eat dinner while watching TV. Lots of chicken!

The show I’d like to guest star on

Will & Grace would be a blast. We’ve had Debra Messing and Sean Hayes on Billy on the Street and I met Megan Mullally on Parks and Recreation. I can’t imagine a more fun show.

My dream costar

Any of the greats: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett. The list goes on and on!

The last thing I watch before I go to bed

Usually MSNBC.

Difficult People, Tuesdays, Hulu

American Horror Story, Tuesdays, 10/9c, FX