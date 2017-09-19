My Obsessions: ‘American Horror Story’ Star Billy Eichner Cherishes Lisa Kudrow, ‘The Golden Girls’ and ‘Feud’

My current favorite show
In terms of scripted series, mine was Feud.

The funniest person on TV
Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus or Chris Rock in one of his stand-up specials.

The show that always makes me laugh
Nathan for You, The Comeback and The Golden Girls.

The show I miss most
The Comeback with Lisa Kudrow. Kudrow’s performance as Valerie Cherish is one for the ages.

What I eat while watching
I almost always eat dinner while watching TV. Lots of chicken!

The show I’d like to guest star on
Will & Grace would be a blast. We’ve had Debra Messing and Sean Hayes on Billy on the Street and I met Megan Mullally on Parks and Recreation. I can’t imagine a more fun show.

My dream costar
Any of the greats: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett. The list goes on and on!

The last thing I watch before I go to bed
Usually MSNBC.

