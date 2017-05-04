My Obsessions: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Melissa Rauch Is Slayed by Billy Eichner and Never Misses ‘The Bachelor’

My current favorite show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. I love how he brings attention to the issues we currently face.

The funniest person on TV

The hilarious Billy Eichner. What he does on Billy on the Street kills me.

The show that always makes me laugh

Playing House. Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham are close friends of mine and they make me laugh on this wonderful show as much as they make me laugh in real life.

The show I miss most

The Comeback. Lisa Kudrow’s character, Valerie Cherish, is a national treasure—and always will be.

My guilty pleasure

The Bachelor. I’ve been loyally watching since its very first episode, so clearly I don’t feel too guilty.

What I eat while watching

I am super classic with my TV snacks, so I usually go for popcorn (or my feelings).

The show I’d like to guest star on

Family Guy. I so badly want to visit the world of Quahog.

My dream costar

The entire cast of The Big Bang Theory. I’m very grateful that dream came true.

The Big Bang Theory, Season Finale, Thursday, May 11, 8/7c, CBS