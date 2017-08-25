'Celebrity Family Feud' Preview: What Is Grandma Bouncing On? (VIDEO)

What happens when two country music stars meet up for a showdown?

That's what we'll see on Sunday's installment of Celebrity Family Feud with the families of singers Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann going head-to-head with host Steve Harvey watching with amusement. The episode also features the families of actress Jennie Garth (Beverly Hills 90210) and Kyle Massey (That's So Raven).

'Total Divas' Season 7: Get to Know the New WWE Cast Members Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Carmella each bring something new and different to the table of the WWE reality series.

In Sunday's Brice vs. Niemann episode,Lee and Jerrod may start off the competition pretending to be enemies, but once they put that aside, Jerrod gives one hilarious answer to the question, "Name something you'd be surprised to see your Grandma bouncing on?"

Check out this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode to see which hilarious answer ranks higher:

Celebrity Family Feud, Sundays, 8/9c, ABC