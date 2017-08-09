Jimmy Walker celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2016 PGA Championship

Golf’s final major of the year, the PGA Championship, is at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., where top players Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day and 2016 tournament champion Jimmy Walker compete for the Wanamaker Trophy.

Among the major stories to watch are Spieth's quest to win the career grand slam, as well as reactions to the announcement that the PGA Championship will be played in May beginning in 2019.

TNT and CBS share tournament coverage Aug. 10-13, with additional video feeds available on PGA Championship LIVE.

Full PGA Championship TV schedule below:

PGA Championship 2017 TV Schedule on TNT and CBS

Thursday, Aug. 10

First Round: TNT, 1/noon c

Friday, Aug. 11

Second Round: TNT, 1/noon c

Saturday, Aug. 12

Third Round: TNT, 11am/10c; CBS, 2/1c

Sunday, Aug. 13

Final Round: TNT, 11am/10c; CBS, 2/1c