Is Fox Looking to Revive 'Bones' and 'King of the Hill'?

Bones has only been off the air for a few months, but Fox is already looking to potentially dip back into that world—at some point in the future.

“I think David Boreanaz would be upset, with his new show [SEAL Team] just premiering, if I said [we were reviving] any time soon,” Fox Chairman/CEO Dana Walden said after the network’s executive session panel at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour on Tuesday. “I would anticipate, ultimately, we would happily do something around Bones. That group was so close and that experience was so good with them, [but] I can say we’ve had no conversations, and they’re all pursuing different things right now.”

A little closer to ending up back at Fox is King of the Hill, the 1997-2010 animated series from Greg Daniels and Mike Judge. “We have had preliminary conversations with Greg and Mike,” Walden said. “I would like to explore that. We had very preliminary conversations about what’s going on in the country and how those characters would respond. But again, it was one meeting, and I hope to revisit it.”

Complicating matters? “They’re both very busy, and it was really just an exploratory [conversation],” Walden continued. “They were both excited about it, they’re both working on a lot of things individually, and it’s about finding time.”