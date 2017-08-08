Fox Orders New Singing Competition 'The Four'

Idol hands are the devil's work, Fox!

The network that gave us the show ABC is about to reboot has a new singing competition that begins where most of these talent shows end, according to Fox TV chairman and CEO Dana Walden.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills Tuesday, Walden took the stage to announce The Four, which "is designed to build career of new music star" and "cares more about star-making" than celebrity judges.

Slated for 2018, The Four will find a quartet of wannabes—after thousands of national auditions—who must compete against weekly challengers. If any of the original four are beaten by the interlopers, they go home and the new singer steps in until the the final weeks when the remaining four. Fox's new President of Alternative Programming and Specials Rob Wade calls The Four "Game of Thrones with better singing and less nudity."

Viewers themselves can get in on the action by uploading videos of themselves singing for the chance to be brought in as future competitors.

In addition to whatever cash prize is sure to come, the winner will also be gifted a management and production team comprised of the show's not-yet-cast judging panel.

Given the logistics of the competition, Wade confirms The Four will be a more streamlined production than past singing shows that ate up multiple nights and months of the schedule. "It's going to be an event, so it has to run across less weeks."

Now that is music to our ears.