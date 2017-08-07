'StartUp' Season 2: Crackle Releases Trailer and Promo Art

Monday at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour, Crackle released the trailer for the 10-episode Season 2 of its drama series StartUp, which will be available Sept. 28.

It's our first real look at new cast member Ron Perlman (who is also on board as a producer), and even in his brief glimpses here he doesn't disappoint. Crackle says that Perlman's character, Wes Chandler, is a "multi-millionaire businessman with a level-headed grit." Check out the trailer:

Also joining the cast this season is Addison Timlon as Chandler's daughter Mara. Returning are Adam Brody (also a producer), Martin Freeman, Edi Gathegi and Otmara Marrero.

According to Crackle, Season 2 of StartUp picks up in Miami "following the takeover of GenCoin, an unregulated global cryptocurrency. With their startup now in the hands of the Russian mob, Izzy Morales, Ronald Dacey and Nick Talman reinvest in their partnership and launch an exciting new endeavor, a darknet prototype called ArakNet."

That last bit explains the tagline for the new season, "Welcome to the Darknet," which can be seen in the new season's key art, also released Monday:

StartUp Season 2, 10-episode season available Thursday, Sept. 28, on Crackle