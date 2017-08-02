Is an 'Everwood' Revival in the Works?

Everwood Pictured (backrow, l-r): Scott Wolf as Dr. Jake Hartman, Debra Mooney as Edna Harper , John Beasley as Irv Harper, Merrilyn Gann as Rose Abbott, Sarah Drew as Hannah (frontrow, l-r): Stephanie Niznik as Nina Feeney, Emily VanCamp as Amy Abbott, Treat Williams as Dr. Andrew Brown, Gregory Smith as Ephram Brown, Vivien Cardone as Delia Brown, Tom Amandes as Dr. Harold Abbott, Chris Pratt as Bright Abbott

Nearly 15 years after Everwood debuted on The WB, the cast reunited for the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The panel—which included series stars Treat Williams (Dr. Andy Brown), Gregory Smith (Ephram Brown), Emily VanCamp (Amy Abbott), Debra Mooney (Edna Harper), John Beasley (Irv Harper), Vivien Cardone (Delia Brown), Tom Amandes (Dr. Harold Abbott), Stephanie Niznik (Nina Feeney), Justin Baldoni (Reid Bardem), plus executive producers Greg Berlanti and Rina Mimoun—was presented to promote the drama's secondary life on the CW Seed app. But in an age where no show is ever dead, the cast was questioned about whether there could be a proper reunion. "No one's asked," Berlanti said. "But I think we would love to work together again."

"I start [the talk] today," Williams cracked.

The close-knit cast and crew grew emotional discussing the series, with Brown reflecting on the surrogate father-daughter relationship she had with Williams, as they missed their respective families while filming on location. "We've stayed in touch," Williams said of the team. "Seeing each other today was like we shot yesterday afternoon and we were back on set again...I think there's a great mutual respect and love with the cast."

And for those who haven't found the series yet, Mimoun is hopeful the CW Seed platform would help. "I hope people find it again; I think it stood the test of time," she said.

Everwood, Streaming on CW Seed