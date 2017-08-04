'Ten Days in the Valley': First Look at Promo Art for Kyra Sedgwick's TV Return

What do you do when you're no longer shaping your own story? That's the question for television producer Jane Sadler (Kyra Sedgwick) when her life is turned upside down after her young daughter (Abigail Pniowsky) goes missing in ABC's new fall drama Ten Days in the Valley.

Life begins to imitate art in Sedgwick's return to series television (her popular series, TNT's The Closer, ended in 2012) when, just like the crime drama show Jane is working on, everything is suddenly a mystery, and she figures out quickly that she really can trust no one.

Here's an exclusive first look at the key art for the series:

The series, which premieres October 1 on ABC, also stars Erika Christensen, Kick Gurry, Josh Randall, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Sedgwick is also one of the executive producers on the series.

After multiple decades in front of the camera, Sedgwick recently stepped behind it to direct husband Kevin Bacon and daughter Sosie in the Lifetime film, Story of a Girl. She told TV Guide Magazine that the same thing could happen with her new series: “We’re already discussing me directing on Ten Days in the Valley!”

Check out the trailer for Ten Days in the Valley:

Ten Days in the Valley, Sundays at 10/9c beginning October 1, ABC