Sneak Peek: 'Turn: Washington's Spies' Signs Off (VIDEO)

Although the Revolutionary War is nearly won, the series finale of Turn: Washington’s Spies will still feature plenty of drama. “A key point of the show,” says executive producer Craig Silverstein,“is that the problems that led to the Revolutionary War didn’t just go away when the war ended. The country that was formed was great, but it also was imperfect. We had this Bill of Rights, but we also had slavery.”

The driving story of the last episode, though, says Silverstein, is the fate of the show’s true-life characters. Foremost: the unsung heroes of George Washington’s (Ian Kahn, above) personal spy cell the Culper Ring, including Abe Woodhull (Jamie Bell), Ben Tallmadge (Seth Numrich) and Anna Strong (Heather Lind). “You’ve never heard of these people and yet there are key points where the war would have tipped against the Continental Army if not for their actions.”

Here's an exclusive peek at the finale episode:

Turn: Washington’s Spies, Series Finale, Saturday, Aug. 12, 9/8c, AMC