First Look: ‘TURN: Washington’s Spies’ Returns for Fourth and Final Season

Erin S. Medley
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Turn - Owain Yeoman as Benedict Arnold, Ksenia Solo as Peggy Shippen
Antony Platt/AMC
Kevin McNally as Richard Woodhull and Jamie Bell as Abe Woodhull in Turn
Antony Platt/AMC
TURN - Jamie Bell, Ashley Smith
Antony Platt/AMC
TURN - Ian Kahn
Antony Platt/AMC
TURN - Ian Kahn
Antony Platt/AMC
TURN - Seth Numrich
Antony Platt/AMC
Turn - Daniel Henshall as Caleb Brewster, Seth Numrich as Ben Tallmadge
Antony Platt/AMC
TURN
Antony Platt/AMC
1 of

The fourth and final season of  TURN: Washington’s Spies will return with a 2-hour premiere on June 17 and judging by the photos above, the American Revolutionary War drama will be full of action and intrigue.

The 10-episode, final season will follow infamous traitor Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) as he takes his revenge on George Washington (Ian Kahn) by rounding up suspected rebel spies in an effort to impress his new British overlords. Unfortunately for Arnold, Abraham Woodhull (Jamie Bell) and other members of the Culper Ring escape and seek revenge on their captor. But will Woodhull and his men be able to focus on what’s most important: winning the war?

Turn: Washington's Spies: Owain Yeoman on Benedict Arnold's Betrayal
Related

Turn: Washington's Spies: Owain Yeoman on Benedict Arnold's Betrayal

TURN, which is based on the book Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring, also stars Seth Numrich as Ben Tallmadge, Daniel Henshall as Caleb Brewster, Heather Lind as Anna Strong, Meegan Warner as Mary Woodhull, Kevin R. McNally as Judge Richard Woodhull, Angus Macfadyen as Robert Rogers, Burn Gorman as Major Hewlett, Samuel Roukin as Captain John Simcoe, Ksenia Solo as Peggy Shippen and Nick Westrate as Robert Townsend.

TURN: Washington’s Spies, Season Premiere, June 17, 9/8c, AMC

TURN: Washington's Spies

Jamie Bell

Owain Yeoman

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Shannon Wilcox
1
Shannon Wilcox, ‘Dallas’ Actress and ‘Buck James’ Star, Dies at 80
Contestant Aaron Craig on 'Jeopardy!'
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Responds After His ‘Self-Praise’ Divides Fans
Lisa Simpson in 'The Simpsons' Halloween episode 2023
3
‘Simpsons’ Halloween Trilogy, ‘Bass Reeves,’ JFK Remembrance, ‘Planet Earth III’
Parker Schnabel and Fred Lewis - Gold Rush
4
‘Gold Rush’: Fred Lewis on His Shock Return to Show & Decision to Quit Mining
'Dashing Through the Snow,' 'Fargo,' and 'Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas' are among November 2023's Top 25 streaming titles
5
‘Fargo,’ ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’ & More Must-Stream November Titles