First Look: ‘TURN: Washington’s Spies’ Returns for Fourth and Final Season

The fourth and final season of TURN: Washington’s Spies will return with a 2-hour premiere on June 17 and judging by the photos above, the American Revolutionary War drama will be full of action and intrigue.

The 10-episode, final season will follow infamous traitor Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) as he takes his revenge on George Washington (Ian Kahn) by rounding up suspected rebel spies in an effort to impress his new British overlords. Unfortunately for Arnold, Abraham Woodhull (Jamie Bell) and other members of the Culper Ring escape and seek revenge on their captor. But will Woodhull and his men be able to focus on what’s most important: winning the war?

TURN, which is based on the book Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring, also stars Seth Numrich as Ben Tallmadge, Daniel Henshall as Caleb Brewster, Heather Lind as Anna Strong, Meegan Warner as Mary Woodhull, Kevin R. McNally as Judge Richard Woodhull, Angus Macfadyen as Robert Rogers, Burn Gorman as Major Hewlett, Samuel Roukin as Captain John Simcoe, Ksenia Solo as Peggy Shippen and Nick Westrate as Robert Townsend.

TURN: Washington’s Spies, Season Premiere, June 17, 9/8c, AMC