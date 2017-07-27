Mario Cantone to Portray Anthony 'The Mooch' Scaramucci on 'The President Show'

Not fake news! Just a few days after telling Variety that it would be "fun" to portray new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Saturday Night Live, actor and comedian Mario Cantone is getting at least part of his wish fulfilled. Comedy Central announced Thursday Cantone will, indeed, appear as "The Mooch" on its hit late-night series The President Show.

The President Show has been one of the hottest political-satire destinations on TV as of late. The show is set in a world (perhaps not so hard to imagine) where President Trump (played by series creator Anthony Atamanuik) bypasses the "crooked media" and hosts a late-night talk show direct from the Oval Office, where there are guaranteed to be no hard questions. As with any good late-night show, Trump even has a sidekick—Vice President Mike Pence (played by Peter Grosz).

Cantone's Scaramucci joins a strong group of performers who have been skewering Trump flunkies and other Washington insiders on the show, including executive producer Adam Pally as Donald Trump Jr., John Gemberling as Steve Bannon and James Admonian as Bernie Sanders.

Theories about who would be best to play Mooch on shows like this and SNL made the rounds on Twitter over the weekend after the communications director appeared on Sunday news shows, with Cantone's name being a popular option.

Let's all agree now that Mario Cantone has to play Anthony @Scaramucci in "Meltdown - The Donald Trump Story" @macantone pic.twitter.com/cdHHbN4f32 — Tony Hernandez (@TonyHTonyH) July 21, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci reminds me of Mario Cantone from "Sex in the City" & "The View". — Brasilmagic (@Brasilmagic) July 21, 2017

Every time I see @scaramucci, all I can think of is Mario Cantone (a.k.a. Anthony Marantino on sex and the city) pic.twitter.com/WguL0zE1KS — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) July 21, 2017

The President Show was extended for an additional seven episodes earlier this week, bringing its first season total to 22 episodes (“I’m very excited to continue to chronicle the rapid decline of Western Civilization,” Atamanuik quipped). It currently airs Thursdays at 11:30/10:30c, with Cantone's first Scaramucci appearance taking place in the July 27 episode. The series will move to midnight beginning Thursday, Sept. 28, to help fill the gap once Comedy Central's @midnight is off the air.