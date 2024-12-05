Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night (December 4), where they got their drink on and revealed plans for this year’s CNN New Year’s Eve show.

The hosts have fronted the news network’s New Year’s Eve Live show together since 2017 and are known for getting more than a little tipsy on air during the festivities. However, in 2022, CNN banned its presenters from drinking while on air, which led to backlash from viewers and Cohen himself.

Speaking on his Watch What Happens Live show at the time, Cohen said, “I just want you to know, Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year’s Eve! Do you understand me?!”

The ban didn’t last long, as the hosts were allowed to drink again for the 2023 special, and they confirmed to Colbert that they’d been given permission to drink again this year.

“Well, let’s toast to you guys getting toasted,” Colbert said as he brought out a tray of drinks, including “that George Clooney liberal tequila.”

The late-night host poured the drinks, including a rather large shot of tequila for Anderson. “Wait, are you going on air tonight?” a shocked Cohen asked his co-host.

Colbert also brought up how Cooper was recently struck by a piece of flying debris while hosting hurricane coverage. Cohen added, “What I got [from this situation] was, ‘Andy, you need to serve this man plenty of alcohol on New Year’s because of what he has been through this year!”

Elsewhere on the show, Cooper poked fun at Cohen for his obsession with creating content, including a recent photo the Bravo host took of the pair riding the subway in New York City.

“He always wants to create friggin’ content!” Cooper stated before sharing another quirk of Cohen that he finds “insane,” the fact he takes rides from strangers in New York City when he can’t find a cab.

“I’ve got rides from nice truck drivers, nice couples,” Cohen explained, while Cooper added, “It’s crazy.”

“This is like the opening scene of a Law & Order,” Colbert quipped.