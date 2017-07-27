Report: Megyn Kelly's Daytime Talk Show Gets a Name and Premiere Date

Get ready to wake up with Megyn Kelly. The NBC News journalist's new morning program, Megyn Kelly Today, will premiere on the network September 25th, according to the New York Post.

Megyn Kelly Today will replace the current 9am Today program, Today's Take, hosted by weatherman Al Roker and a rotating group of Today anchors and guests. Shot live in front of a studio audience, Megyn Kelly Today will be Kelly's first foray into daytime talk.

'Sunday Night' Anchor Megyn Kelly: 'I Have Zero Doubt I Can Do This Job' Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly faces off against '60 Minutes' and Kelly Ripa in her quest to take over both primetime and daytime with two new NBC shows

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, which premiered earlier this summer, will go on an extended hiatus after its Sunday, July 30, airing. The series is expected to return in 2018 after the conclusion of Sunday Night Football and the Winter Olympics. Ricky Gervais will be Kelly's last interview subject this year.

Kelly joined NBC News after a high-profile exit from Fox News in early 2017. Since launching Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, the news veteran has faced criticism for some of her interview subjects (see: Alex Jones), while the show's ratings have continued to decline.