Megyn Kelly Exits Fox News, Heads to NBC

Fox News host Megyn Kelly is jumping ship for NBC News, the network announced Tuesday. Kelly will host multiple programs for the network, including a daytime news show, a Sunday news magazine program and special coverage of major events. She will join the network later this year.

Kelly was one of Fox News’ most popular hosts and had been with the company for 12 years. She made headlines earlier this year when President-elect Donald Trump made personal attacks against her. They have since reconciled.

The last episode of The Kelly File will air on Friday, January 6th.

In a statement on her Facebook page, Kelly thanked her Fox News colleagues and viewers stating, “While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge.”

