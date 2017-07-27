'Hollywood Game Night': It's Ne-Yo vs. Nick Lachey in a 'Game of Thrones' Battle

As NBC's Hollywood Game Night continues its strong fifth season, host Jane Lynch is relishing her job. "I knew it was going to be fun, but I didn't know it was going to be a blast," says Lynch.

The two-time Emmy winner for her work on Hollywood Game Night says, "At this point, it kind of hosts itself. I have great writers, I think I have come into my own. I've learned to relax; I've settled into it. I love standing back and watching people have a terrific time."

One of the show's trademark moves is for everyone to loosen up during the commercial breaks by spending some time with the in-house band, Dean Butterworth and the Scorekeepers.

"Everybody sings," Lynch says. (Including Scandal star Bellamy Young, above.) "We don't show all of it. But that brings so much fun to the show. It just gets people loose, and it's such a supportive environment."

But they are in it to win, and this Thursday's episode features celebrities Ne-Yo, Nick Lachey, Chris Parnell, Michael Bolton, Vanessa Lachey, and JB Smoove giving it their all.

In the exclusive clip below, Ne-Yo, Nick Lachey, and Parnell play "Off the Top of My Head" with their civilian teammate and try and guess Game of Thrones terms.

Hollywood Game Night, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC