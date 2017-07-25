What's On: The Robert Durst 'Jury Speaks,' and a Dance Mom Speaks Out

The Jury Speaks: Robert Durst (9/8c, Oxygen): Made newly infamous by HBO's The Jinx, during which he climactically blurted on tape, "I killed them all," notorious real-estate heir Robert Durst was found not guilty of murder in 2003. In the final episode of this four-part series, six jury members explain their verdict and, given the more recent publicity, reveal how they'd vote today.

American Experience: Summer of Love (8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): First shown a decade ago, this evocative documentary recaptures the literally high spirits of a counter-cultural movement in 1967, epitomized by the slogan "Tune in, turn out, drop out," with San Francisco and Haight-Ashbury as its mecca and the Grateful Dead as its musical muse.

Dance Moms: Abby Tells All Exclusive (9/8c, Lifetime): One of reality TV's more outrageously personalities, Abby Lee Miller, opens up to The View's Jedediah Bila in a two-hour special in which the holy-terror dance mom is said to face up to her mistakes as she faces a prison sentence for fraud. The program also promises that Miller will reveal what her fans can expect once she's out. Silence would be golden.

Inside Tuesday TV: The family of TNT's Animal Kingdom (9/8c) continues to fray. While cops investigate the church robbery, Craig (Ben Robson) is planning his own heist, and Baz (Scott Speedman) is shadowing Smurf (Ellen Barkin) to learn her secret. … A new season of Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods (9/8c) kicks off with "culinary explorer" Andrew Zimmern immersing himself in cowboy cuisine, including a gut-busting chuck-wagon specialty known as "Son of a Bitch Stew." … Cheyenne Jackson, who spent time in American Horror Story's haunted Hotel, is the guest judge on Syfy's Face Off (9/8c) for a challenge in which the make-up artists are asked to create looks for unlucky owners of possessed objects.