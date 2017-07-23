'Supernatural' at Comic-Con: Rock Band Kansas Surprises Fans With 'Carry on Wayward Son' Performance

Singer Ronnie Platt of Kansas performs onstage at the "Supernatural" panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Legendary classic rock band Kansas made a surprise appearance during the Supernatural panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday.

The band performed "Carry On Wayward Son," which has been used in every season finale of the series since the season one finale in 2006. Fans of the show consider it a de facto theme song for the Winchester Brothers.

A 12-season video retrospective of the CW show played behind the band as thousands of fans cheered in Hall H—including series stars Jensen Ackles Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins who hid in the audience to watch.

Check out a clip of the performance below: