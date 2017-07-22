'The Flash' Adds Danny Trejo and Kim Engelbrecht; Neil Sandilands to Play The Thinker

The Flash will face a new kind of foe in Season 4.

After three seasons of facing speedsters, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will face Clifford Devoe AKA The Thinker (played by Neil Sandilands), who is dubbed the “fastest mind alive.”

Additionally, Danny Trejo will play Breacher, a bounty hunter from Earth-19...and the father of Gypsy (Jessica Camacho). Kim Engelbrecht (Dominion) has also signed on to play DC character The Mechanic, who is Devoe's devoted right-hand woman.

The Flash, Tuesday, October 10, 8/7c, The CW