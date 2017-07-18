'Outlander' Season 3: Starz Releases Official Trailer (VIDEO)

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Frank (Tobias Menzies) in the 1960s, as seen in Starz' Outlander Season 3 trailer.

The wait is almost over! On Tuesday, Starz released an official Season 3 trailer for Outlander, which premieres September 10.

In the two-minute trailer, viewers see Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Frank (Tobias Menzies) on the day of Brianna's (Sophie Skelton) birth and the subsequent roller coaster of events that follow, through to her graduation in 1966. As fans recall, Frank knows this isn't his child and is trying to raise her as his own, which obviously isn't working for the newly reformed Randalls.

On the flip side, we see a triumphant Jamie (Sam Heughan) proclaiming "I've come home," only to find Lallybroch is not the same safe haven for the Scot that it was before, and he is arrested upon his arrival. Despite the decades of time separating them, Claire remains determined to find proof that Jamie survived the battle, leading up to the reunion that fans are anxiously awaiting.

Other fun tidbits to spot: Jamie spending some shirtless time with another lady, Claire rockin' scrubs as a surgeon, Brianna and Roger (Richard Rankin) sharing a kiss, and the best part? Claire entering A. Malcolm's print shop.

Check out the trailer below.

Outlander Season 3 premieres Sunday, September 10, at 8/7c on Starz.