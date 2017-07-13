2017 Emmy Nominations: Nominees React

Jayne Chacko
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Award statue seen at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

The nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were released on Thursday morning. Here are how actors, actresses and producers reacted to their nominations.

Better Call Saul

-Bob Odenkirk, Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

-Reese Witherspoon, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

Billy on the Street

"As someone who grew up, for better or worse, watching award shows religiously, I'd be lying to say this doesn't feel insane and wonderful. I'm so grateful and proud of the whole Billy on the Street production team which has worked so incredibly hard on this wild show for 5 seasons." -Billy Eichner, Executive Producer

black-ish

-Tracee Ellis Ross, Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

FEUD: Bette and Joan

-Jackie Hoffman, Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

House of Cards

-Kevin Spacey, Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

RuPaul's Drag Race

"This season, RuPaul’s Drag Race has proven to be the perfect antidote for “Trumpitis." Today, we’re so grateful that one of its side effects is an Emmy nomination."

"This nomination for our digital series 'Untucked' proves that when it comes to good story telling, the size of the screen doesn’t matter. It’s how you use it."

-Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, WOW co-founders and Executive Producers

Shameless

"The day I read John Wells' pilot for Shameless I knew I was in for a wild ride, and here we are eight years later and I'm still playing Frank Gallagher, whom I love so much I'd give him my liver. Not only do I get to go to the Emmys to see all my pals, I'll do it with Felicity Huffman on my arm. Life is sweet." -William H. Macy, Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Stranger Things

-David Harbour, Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale

"This has been a stunning morning.  Thank you to the television academy for this recognition, and congratulations to all our fellow nominees.  It is overwhelming to have The Handmaid’s Tale on any list with these brilliant shows and artists.  I am incredibly proud to be part of The Handmaid’s Tale, and to work with Warren and such a tireless, inspired cast and crew.  Thanks to our brave partners at Hulu and MGM for always pushing and supporting us, even as the show continues to cover controversial subjects.  And, most of all, to Elisabeth Moss — my sharp and inspiring partner, my amazing friend, and the unblinking soul of this show — congratulations on your recognition today.

And finally, thanks and congratulations to our voice, our creator — Margaret Atwood.  Brilliant, dauntless, hilarious, and generous, she is our guiding light.  Margaret, you make us all brave. Don’t let the bastards grind you down." -Bruce Miller, Producer

"I'm very grateful to be a part of The Handmaid's Tale, it's amazing company of actors and the incredible group of artists who bring this story to life. It has already been a true honor to be entrusted with playing Ofglen; a character and inspiration originated by Margaret Atwood and so beautifully crafted by Bruce Miller. It has been a high point for me creatively to be led by Reed Morano's skillful and intuitively transportive direction, while acting alongside the utterly brilliant Elisabeth Moss. For Handmaid's to now receive this much recognition, it's humbling, yet I'm so proud, and really excited for everyone." -Alexis Bledel, Nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

The Night Of

“I am delighted that The Night Of was acknowledged across the board in so many different categories. I am proud to be a part of this talented team from Steve, Richard, James, Riz, Bill, Michael and HBO.” -John Turturro, Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

This is Us

-Sterling K. Brown, Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

“I am so honored to be included in this extraordinary group of women. And I am very grateful to Robert, Tina, and all of our cast and crew who make my job so pleasant. Go Russia! I mean, go USA!” -Ellie Kemper, Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

“I’m continuously blown away by our show’s talent in front of and behind the camera, and this season is no exception. It’s truly an honor to be recognized alongside such an incredible cast and crew. Thank you to the Academy, thank you to our UKS family, and thank you Beyoncé.” -Titus Burgess, Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Veep

-Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

-Tony Hale, Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Westworld

-AnthonyHopkins, Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

 

-Jeffrey Wright, Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

 