The 2017 Wimbledon tennis tournament is down to the semifinal and final rounds July 13-16 from the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, airing live on ESPN. In Thursday's ladies' semifinals, it will be No. 14 Garbine Muguruza vs. unseeded Magdalena Rybarikova and No. 6 Johanna Konta vs. No. 10 Venus Williams. Williams is looking for her ninth appearance in the Wimbledon finals and first since 2008. She has won five and lost three Wimbledon final matches.

In the gentlemen's semifinals on Friday, No. 24 Sam Querrey will take on No. 7 Marin Cilic. In the second semifinal, No. 3 Roger Federer faces No. 11 Tomas Berdych. Federer will try to qualify for his 11th Wimbledon final match, having won seven and lost three of his appearances. Berdych looks to make it to his first Wimbledon final since losing to Rafael Nadal in 2010.

2017 Wimbledon Final Rounds TV Schedule on ESPN

Thursday, July 13

Ladies' Semifinals: Garbine Muguruza vs. Magdalena Rybarikova, Johanna Konta vs. Venus Williams, 8am/7c, ESPN

Friday, July 14

Gentlemen's Semifinals: Sam Querrey vs. Marin Cilic, Roger Federer vs. Tomas Berdych, 8am/7c, ESPN

Saturday, July 15

Ladies' Championship, 9am/8c, ESPN

Sunday, July 16

Gentlemen's Championship, 9am/8c, ESPN