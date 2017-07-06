‘Shadowhunters’: Are Magnus’ Tears a Sign of Danger for Malec?

Is our favorite Shadowhunters couple in trouble?

While the relationship between bisexual warlock Magnus (Harry Shum, Jr.) and Shadowhunter Alec (Matthew Daddario) has been in a good place during Season 2B, recent developments could put a wedge between them in a big way.

RELATED: Sign up for TV Insider’s Shadowhunters newsletter

It all began when Azazel (Brett Donahue) switched the bodies of Magnus and baddie Valentine (Alan Van Sprang) a few episodes back. That ordeal awakened some very serious memories Magnus had long buried in his psyche. As the always-in-control Magnus tries to keep the pain to himself, things look to be reaching a serious place in Monday’s episode, entitled “A Problem With Memory.”

While we’ve seen some intriguing photos released from the episode (like the one above) featuring a serious talk between Magnus and Alec, what should we think when we see Magnus moved to tears (see photo below)? What does all this mean? Will the power of Malec’s love get the guys through this rough patch? Or is this the beginning of something much more serious?

Leave a comment below and let us know what you think.

Shadowhunters, Mondays, 8/7c, Freeform