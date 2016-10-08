Inside ‘Shadowhunters’ Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Jim Halterman
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Shadowhunters - Harry Shum Jr, Matthew Daddario
John Medland/Freeform
Shadowhunters
John Medland/Freeform
Alberto Rosende in Shadowhunters - 'The Guilty Blood'
John Medland/Freeform
Shadowhunters - Harry Shum Jr., Stephanie Bennett, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario - 'The Guilty Blood'
John Medland/Freeform
Shadowhunters - Harry Shum Jr.
John Medland/Freeform
Shadowhunters - Maxim Roy, Isaiah Mustafa, Katherine McNamara, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario, Stephanie Bennett - 'The Guilty Blood'
John Medland/Freeform
Shadowhunters
John Medland/Freeform
Shadowhunters
John Medland/Freeform
1 of

The cast of Shadowhunters is taking New York Comic Con by storm this weekend but before their panel, where much news about the upcoming second season was to be revealed, we have a gallery of first look photos of the Freeform series.

The supernatural drama, based on The Mortal Instruments book series of Cassandra Clare and starring Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Isaiah Mustafa, Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum, Jr., will return with new episodes in early 2017.

RELATED

 

Shadowhunters

Alberto Rosende

Dominic Sherwood

Emeraude Toubia

Harry Shum Jr.

Katherine McNamara

Matthew Daddario

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Harry Jowsey and Melinda Berry in 'Perfect Match' Season 2
1
‘Perfect Match’: Melinda Berry Responds to Harry Jowsey Kissing Scandal
King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh on horseback during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade on June 17, 2023 in London, England
2
How to Watch the Trooping the Colour 2024 in the US
Danny Pino in 'Hotel Cocaine' on MGM+
3
‘Hotel Cocaine’: Everything to Know About New Crime Drama From ‘Narcos’ Co-Creator
Luke Brandon Field and Eric Bogosian and young and older Daniel Molloy in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 5 - 'Don't Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape'
4
‘IWTV’: Luke Brandon Field Reveals His & Eric Bogosian’s Inspiration for Daniel
Kate Middleton at the National Portrait Gallery in June 2023
5
Kate Middleton’s First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis Revealed