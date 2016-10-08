Inside ‘Shadowhunters’ Season 2 (PHOTOS)
The cast of Shadowhunters is taking New York Comic Con by storm this weekend but before their panel, where much news about the upcoming second season was to be revealed, we have a gallery of first look photos of the Freeform series.
The supernatural drama, based on The Mortal Instruments book series of Cassandra Clare and starring Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Isaiah Mustafa, Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum, Jr., will return with new episodes in early 2017.
