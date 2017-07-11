Everything We Know So Far About 'Psych: The Movie'

Best buds Burton "Gus" Guster (Dulé Hill) and Shawn Spencer (James Roday) team up for one more adventure in Psych: The Movie .

We may currently be in the heat of summer, but what's even hotter than the weather right now are TV's surprise returns and reboots. Among other cult favorites making comebacks, fan-favorite Psych is gearing up for one last rodeo with its two-hour holiday special, Psych: The Movie, airing in December on USA Network.

The official logline for the movie reads: “The ambitious friends—along with some returning fan-favorite characters—come together during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own. A comedic thrill ride follows, as the wild and unpredictable Psych team pursues the bad guys, justice…and food!”

That mystery assailant is none other than Chuck star Zachary Levi. Levi will play the ruthless Thin White Duke. Series star Dulé Hill ("Gus") released this video on his Twitter, giving fans a first look at Levi's character:

Also joining the reunion is Hill's real-life fiancée, Jazmyn Simon, who will—appropriately—be playing Gus' love interest, Selene (pronounced "Say-la-nay"). The official Psych Twitter account released this video of Simon offering a small tease about her character:

SURPRISE! Gus is getting a love interest in Psych: The Movie! She will be played by none other than @DuleHill's IRL fiancé, @JazmynSimon! 🍍 pic.twitter.com/CuNauYbj61 — Psych_USA (@Psych_USA) June 22, 2017

Rounding out the guest stars (so far) is returning cast member Ralph Macchio. Macchio played two different roles during his time on the show, but this time, he'll be appearing as his first character from Season 5's "We'd Like to Thank the Academy," police academy officer Nick Conforth.

“He’s actually a big catalyst to get our investigation going [into the Thin White Duke]. He holds one of the key pieces of information,” series creator (and Psych: The Movie director and co-writer) Steve Franks told Entertainment Weekly. “He actually functioned perfectly within the framework of the story and that was kind of the key [to bringing his character back].”

Watch this video to see Macchio break the exciting news:

You know it's true now hear it from the man himself! @RalphMacchio will be making a PIVOTAL appearance in #PsychTheMovie this December! pic.twitter.com/01pwAqMN8S — Psych_USA (@Psych_USA) June 29, 2017

The two-hour holiday movie—which picks up three years after the series finale—was also co-written by leading man James Roday, who will return as fake psychic Shawn Spencer. Roday and Hill will reunite with other series regulars Maggie Lawson (Juliet), Timothy Omundson (Lassiter), Corbin Bernsen (Henry) and Kirsten Nelson (Chief Vick). The movie is being billed as a "holiday present" for all the show's loyal Psych-Os.

“Steve and James have taken the unique brand of comedy that the series honed over eight seasons and packed it into a two-hour movie that successfully rekindles one of the greatest bro-mances in television history," said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, in a release.

Psych: The Movie, December 2017, USA Network