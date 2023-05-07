James Roday Rodriguez Offers Update on Fourth ‘Psych’ Movie: ‘The Script Is Done’

Now that he’s done with A Million Little Things, James Roday Rodriguez has more time for other projects — including, if all goes well, a fourth Psych movie.

The 47-year-old — who stars in the franchise and served as an executive producer on all three movies alongside co-star Dulé Hill — says there’s a script for a fourth movie.

In fact, Rodriguez told TVLine recently that Psych 4 would have filmed last year had it not been for scheduling conflicts.

“It was all lined up, and we would’ve made an announcement, but then we just couldn’t pull it together in time with everybody going off to do [other projects],” he said. “So, now we just kind of have to regroup, wait for Peacock to decide that they want to pay for it again, and hopefully we’ll be good.”

He added: “The script is done. And I think [it’s] pretty fun.”

Psych began as a USA comedy-drama starring Rodriguez as Shawn Spencer, a Santa Barbara Police Department consultant with nearly-psychic powers of observation, and Hill as Burton “Gus” Guster, Shawn’s best friend and business power. The TV series aired 120 episodes across eight seasons between 2006 and 2014.

USA revived the franchise in 2017, with Psych: The Movie, which reunited Rodriguez and Hill with Psych costars Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen. The gang returned in 2020’s Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and 2021’s Psych 3: This Is Gus, both of which debuted on Peacock.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez starred as Gary Mendez in all five seasons of the ABC family drama A Million Little Things, which ended on Wednesday, May 3, with a series finale the actor co-wrote with creator D.J. Nash. And Hill starred in the last two seasons of Suits, another USA show, before joining the cast of ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years.