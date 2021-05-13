Peacock Answers Fans’ Wishes, Orders ‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’

Peacock is keeping Psych fans satisfied as the streamer announced plans for a three-quel in the franchise’s movie roster.

Psych 3: This Is Gus is coming soon, according to a brief video announcement shared by the streaming platform’s social media accounts. Back for the fun are Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus (Dulé Hill) who are in the midst of preparing for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster.

Together, they’ll go rogue to try and find Selene’s (Jazmyn Rodriguez) estranged husband as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his own career. Along with Roday Rodriguez, Hill, and Omundson, original series and film stars Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen are all set to return.

Production for Psych 3: This Is Gus will begin this summer in Vancouver. The film proceeds previous installments including Psych: The Movie and Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, both of which were a spinoff of the USA series Psych.

The original TV series ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2014 on USA. Fans can stream the show on Peacock now and catch the previous two films ahead of the upcoming three-quel which is executive produced by creator and director Steve Franks, Chris Henze, Roday Rodriguez, and Hill.

Psych 3: This Is Gus, TBA, Peacock